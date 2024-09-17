Commonwealth Games 2026: Commonwealth Games can benefit Glasgow hospitality says trade body
A Scottish hospitality has backed the Commonwealth Games to be a huge boost for local hospitality in the city.
Leon Thompson, Executive Director of UKHospitality Scotland, said: “It’s great news that the Commonwealth Games is returning to Glasgow in 2026. The city delivered an outstanding event in 2014, widely acknowledged as one of the best ever, and it’s poised to do so once again.
“The Games will deliver an economic boost to Glasgow, as well as creating opportunities to promote the city’s attractions over the next few years as it prepares to welcome visitors from across the world.
“Hospitality businesses can benefit from these opportunities, and the increased footfall the event will deliver, helping them invest and create more jobs.
“A vital feature of delivering any major event is legacy, so it is imperative that Glasgow City Council works with our businesses to look at how the city can maximise the economic and reputational benefits of being host.”
