"Distinguished Traditional Irish Pub": Connolly's in Merchant City is up for sale

Connolly’s Irish Bar, on Bell Street in Glasgow city centre, has been placed on the market

An Irish bar which opened in a prominent location in Glasgow’s Merchant City in 2019 has been placed on the market. The listing by sales specialists Starling Corporate states: “This opportunity represents the acquisition of a distinguished traditional Irish pub established in February 2019 in Glasgow’s prestigious G1 postcode. Operating from leasehold premises with a total capacity of 216 patrons (including a 30-seat terrace), the business has cultivated a loyal following through its authentic atmosphere, broadcast of live sporting events, weekend live music performances, and renowned quality of its Guinness service.”

The promotional material for the sale of the the pub says Connolly’s achieved a peak turnover of £1,099,688 in 2022: “the business currently sustains annual revenues of approximately £950,000, generating a robust operating profit between £200,000 and £220,000. Significant untapped potential also exists through the reactivation of its disused kitchen and extension of trading days.”

Describing the bar, the listing states: “The customer base is diverse, attracting patrons across a broad age range, though the core repeat clientele typically falls within the 30-60 age demographic. These customers are drawn by the venue’s authentic Irish pub atmosphere, its focus on high-quality beverages (particularly Guinness and lager selections), and the entertainment offerings of live sport and music. The Business consciously maintains its identity as a welcoming traditional Irish bar rather than solely a sports bar, fostering inclusivity and broadening its appeal.”

Connolly’s Irish Bar has a regular roster of live music performances and is popular with Celtic fans on match days. The Bell Street venue invested around £20,000 in soundproofing measures after noise complaints were repeatedly raised with the council’s licensing team. Councillors took no action after the completion of drywall fitting, acoustic panelling and a suspended ceiling had been completed.

At a hearing, it had been revealed that 75 noise complaints, from 10 complainers, had been made to the council’s licensing department between March 2020 and February 2022. Police Scotland found that there was no issue with noise after 64 visits over a two year period and took it off their “monitored premises list”.

Connolly’s holds a 4.3 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor with a top review stating: “If you’re looking for an authentic Irish bar in Glasgow, look no further than Connolly’s. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with a warm, lively atmosphere, great music, and a fantastic selection of drinks. Whether you’re after a perfectly poured pint of Guinness or a smooth whiskey, this place delivers on all fronts.”