Popular Great Western Road pub closes doors ahead of 'exciting' refurbishment

A popular Great Western Road pub is set for an ‘exciting’ refurbishment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coopers on Great Western Road in the West End of the city has closed its doors ahead of a refurbishment. It will re-open on Wednesday, 9 July according to owners.

Coopers announced the closure on social media, teasing ‘exciting changes’ at the Glasgow institution

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "We’ll be saying goodbye for a little while as we make some exciting changes here at the Coopers.

"Keep checking here for updates on the changes and the plans for our exciting relaunch.

"The team can’t wait to welcome you back at the end of the month.

"Our big re-opening is on the 9th July.

"Make sure to put it in the calendar!

"See you then with our fresh new look! Goodbye for now, Coopers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Western Road pub is known for its ornate decoration in what used to be a posh grocery shop, built in 1921. However, the shop closed in the 1980s and it was converted into restaurant Chimmy Chungas until the mid-90s. The early 2000s saw the Coopers name re-appear when the bar was opened.