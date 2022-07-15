Crazy golf venue offering free cocktails every time Glasgow hits 20 degrees

A popular crazy golf venue in Glasgow is helping visitors cool off this summer, after opening a new cocktail garden.

Fore Play Crazy Golf has revealed a brand new cocktail garden, the Tee-Aff Terrace, set to offer complimentary cocktails to customers every time Glasgow’s weather reaches 20 degrees.

When things heat up in the city, guests can cool down with a complimentary cocktail at the Tee-Aff Terrace, complete with garden games including giant Connect 4, live DJs and a special Malfy Gin outdoor bar.

The new cocktail garden.

The Tee-Aff Terrace will offer the free cocktail to every customer, every single time it reaches 20 degrees in Glasgow until Sunday, July 31.

Available to walk-ins and bookings, customers playing at least one round of crazy golf can redeem their free cocktail as soon as Glasgow heats up by visiting Fore Play’s front desk.