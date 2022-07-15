Crazy golf venue offering free cocktails every time Glasgow hits 20 degrees

Fore Play Crazy Golf has revealed a brand new cocktail garden, the Tee-Aff Terrace, set to offer complimentary cocktails to customers every time Glasgow’s weather reaches 20 degrees.
When things heat up in the city, guests can cool down with a complimentary cocktail at the Tee-Aff Terrace, complete with garden games including giant Connect 4, live DJs and a special Malfy Gin outdoor bar.
Most Popular
The Tee-Aff Terrace will offer the free cocktail to every customer, every single time it reaches 20 degrees in Glasgow until Sunday, July 31.
Available to walk-ins and bookings, customers playing at least one round of crazy golf can redeem their free cocktail as soon as Glasgow heats up by visiting Fore Play’s front desk.
Venue staff will verify the temperature each morning via Google forecast, and if Glasgow is scheduled to reach 20 degrees at any point in the day, fans are in for a treat.