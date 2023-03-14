Register
Creme egg fondue back at Brel on Ashton Lane for Easter

The countdown to Easter is on and brel’s famous Crème Egg Fondue is back on the menu.

By Paul Trainer
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:57 GMT

Brel bar on Ashton Lane are bringing an Easter twist to their fondue dish. Bookings can be made on itison.com on 15 March at 7am priced at £22 for two people to share and described as the perfect day or night out for chocolate connoisseurs everywhere.

Available for a limited period from the 26 th of March – 9 th of April, Brel’s crème egg fondue is a melty pot of hot chocolate served with a platter of dunkable sweet treats including marshmallows, mini eggs, waffle fingers and an assortment of fruit.

Ryan Love, General Manager of brel, said: “Every year our chocolate fondue books out well in advance so if you love chocolate and you love brel, or you know someone who does, get a reminder on your phone and make sure you don’t miss out when the deal goes live on itison.”

Brel is an established Ashton Lane venue with a beer garden and fire pits, Alpine-inspired fondues and raclette, and a wide selection of Belgian beers, Scottish gins and amazing cocktails on the drinks menu.

Book one of the bar’s indoor spaces where fairylights and roaring stoves keep the place warm and cost or go outside and grab a spot on the heated patio in the beer garden.

