Date revealed for opening of new Chopstix Noodle Bar in Glasgow city centre

Chopstix, the Pan-Asian noodle chain, is set to open its second Glasgow restaurant next month, as part of the brand’s continuing Scottish expansion.

Located at 115 Sauchiehall Street, the store includes the brands iconic ‘living wall’ and neons along with the now famous decor reflecting the quirky and fun ethos of the Chopstix brand.

What will be on offer?

The second store for Glasgow, with the first being based in Silverburn Shopping Centre, will be giving away portions of Chopstix’s deliciously crispy vegetable spring rolls as well as 100 free medium boxes with 2 toppings to the first people in line.

Wok Masters can be seen creating fresh Chopstix dishes, all served from an eye-catching wok station, ready to ‘wok and go’.

A new Chopstix Noodle Bar is opening.

Customers will be able to delight in a host of Pan-Asian flavours including Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, as well as Chopstix favourites Chicken Katsu Curry and Caramel Drizzle Chicken. Those looking for lighter fare are in luck with the option of Skinny Cauliflower Rice, teamed with any topping in a small box, the whole menu comes in at under 500 calories.

‘Loyal set of customers’

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “We’re so pleased to announce another store in the Glasgow area, with the latest store opening being at the heart of Glasgow. We have such a loyal set of customers in Scotland, so we’re thrilled to be able to open another store in the wonderful city of Glasgow.

“We’re here to mix things up in a faster, fresher, tastier way.”

Prizes

The customer favourite spring rolls will be free to the first 1000 who download the free voucher from the Chopstix website, customers will have to be quick as the giveaway is based on a first come, first served basis.