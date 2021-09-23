Dear Green roasts special coffee to raise funds for STV Children’s Appeal

Dear Green has roasted a special batch of coffee to help support the more than 220,000 children and young people who live in poverty in Scotland.

Picture: Dear Green Coffee

What’s happening? STV News presenters Sophie Wallace and Sasha Spratt took on a shift at the specialty coffee roasters as part of the 10XChallenge, which has seen the pair try 10 different jobs in 10 days to mark 10 years of the STV Children’s Appeal.

The pair had the chance to roast alongside the best in the business – the Dear Green team are authorised trainers for the Speciality Coffee Association and members of the Coffee Roasters Guild and Barista Guild, as well as Q Graders for the Coffee Quality Institute.

Why it matters: The STV duo helped produce a special roast – and £1 from every bag bought before the end of October will go towards the STV Children’s Appeal, which helps support children living in poverty in Scotland.

Dear Green is a certified B Corp that has been dedicated to putting social and environmental responsibility, sustainability and purpose ahead of profit ever since it was founded a decade ago. This batch is the latest in a series of charity roasts over the years.

Founder Lisa Lawson said: “The STV Children’s Appeal is a wonderful cause. One in four children and young people live in poverty in Scotland, and everyone who’s in a fortunate position should be doing what they can to help to change that.

“By buying this coffee, you are helping families across Scotland. We’re incredibly passionate about roasting so it was great to be able to share the experience with Sasha and Sophie.”

STV’s Sasha Spratt added: “Roasting was a wonderful experience – I have a new understanding of and appreciation for the whole process.

“In such a short space of time, I learned so much from the team at Dear Green.

“They’re incredible at what they do. Having tried the blend, I think everyone who orders a bag will be very, very happy with their purchase. Especially as it’s for such a great cause.”