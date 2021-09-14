Lost World Coffee Co. opens on Great Western Road

A new coffee shop has opened in the west end.

What’s happening? Glasgow's newest coffee shop, Lost World Coffee Co. has opened on Great Western Road.

Where is Lost World Coffee Co.? The new coffee spot is located at 491 Great Western Road, where Il Cappuccino used to be.

Husband and wife owners Dave and Kerri Rice are hoping to bring a fresh feel to the busy street, with a menu that has an array of bagel flavours and fillings - including Il Cappuccino’s popular Italian Stallion, but in bagel form.

Their coffee comes from an independent roasters in Brighton "Pelicano" - a favourite haunt of the couple during their time living in the city.

The cafe will focus on sustainable packaging, including compostable takeaway containers and glass bottles. Coffee grounds will be used for fertiliser.

Lost World Coffee Co. owners: Dave spent years travelling the planet in his former role as a music industry Merchandise Manager - visiting the high tech coffee labs of Amsterdam, sampling the phone box coffee in Brighton and taking advantage of the unlimited refills at the 24/7 diners in LA.