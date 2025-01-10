It’s not secret that Glasgow is home to some of Scotland’s finest restaurants - so much so that it can overshadow some of the great hospitality spots in towns and villages outside of the city.

That’s why today we wanted to celebrate all of the best restaurants, cafes, and food venues less than half an hour from Glasgow to shine a spotlight on some criminally underrated spots.

You might just expect to find traditional Scottish and Italian food outside of Glasgow - but the variety is truly astounding. From Japanese cuisine in Hamilton to fine dining in Bonnybridge - there’s a whole culinary world in the satellite towns around the city.

We’ve curated a list of restaurants that you can get to in under an hour to get your fix of fantastic food in some stunning locations.

Take a look at our gallery and let us know if there’s anywhere you’d recommend.

1 . Artisan - Wishaw Believe it or not, Artisan restaurant on Wishaw’s main street has over 1300 whisky’s on offer, making it one of the biggest collections in Europe at a time. They offer tasting sessions in their lounge, and they also cook traditional Scottish food in generous, hearty portions. | Artisan

2 . McMonagles - Clydebank McMonagles is a legendary chippy, based on a boat, you can eat in or takeaway, and is worth travelling to Clydebank for. | McMonagles

3 . SALT - Hamilton To my knowledge SALT is the only independent restaurant doing exclusively Japanese food in either North or South Lanarkshire, I could be wrong - but regardless any other business will have a hard time living up to the standard set by the Cadzow Street eatery. It might be well known in Lanarkshire, but most Glaswegians have never heard of it, check it out you won't be dissapointed. | Contributed

4 . Gro Coffee - Irvine Gro blew us away when we visited by chance on a trip to Irvine last year. Based on the Waterfront, expect great breakfast and lunch scran with some really innovative crowd pleasing specials. It's dog friendly, so expect to make a lot of furry new pals too. | Gro