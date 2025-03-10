Destination Dining: 8 restaurants near Glasgow that you need to try in spring 2025

It’s not secret that Glasgow is home to some of Scotland’s finest restaurants - so much so that it can overshadow some of the great hospitality spots in towns and villages outside of the city.
That’s why today we wanted to celebrate all of the best restaurants, cafes, and food venues that are worth a trip from Glasgow.
You might just expect to find traditional Scottish food outside of Glasgow - but the variety is truly astounding.
Take a look at our gallery and let us know if there’s anywhere else you’d recommend.
1. Crossbasket castle, Blantyre
In 2015 Crossbasket Castle in Blantyre reopened as a luxury hotel. The castle has completed a £15 million expansion to include a new destination restaurant – Trocadero’s. Opening this month in time for spring, it will be an exciting destination for dining, about 25 minutes drive from Glasgow. Photo: contributed
2. Elements
Recently awarded three AA rosettes, Elements in Bearsden is the first solo dining venture from chef Gary Townsend. The menu at Elements showcases Gary’s passion for sourcing local Scottish ingredients and excellent producers from around the UK. Elements serves a seasonal tasting menu as well as a la carte and three course lunch menus. | Paul Winch Furness
3. Inver
Up in Cairndow, Inver is a small, characterful restaurant on the shores of Loch Fyne. Their menus feature simply prepared fresh seafood and native meat and game in season, served in a cosy setting. It will take you an hour and a half to get there from Glasgow, but you will find one of the best restaurants in Scotland when you get there. | Contributed
4. La Vista
La Vista is a great spot on the shores of Loch Lomond, certainly one to keep in mind for the spring, and a 40 minute drive from Glasgow. | Contributed