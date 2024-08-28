Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major revamp for the site of Di Maggios’s restaurant on Pollokshaws Road has made a Southside version of Paesano the talk of the town.

A long delayed refit of the landmark Di Maggio’s restaurant in Shawlands is underway with hospitality figures telling me that the site will reopen as a branch of Paesano Pizza. The original restaurant that launched the Di Maggio’s brand in Glasgow in 1985 is set to be the first step in the expansion of Paesano since it was acquired by local hospitality operator DRG.

The Southside restaurant remained closed to diners following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, with a refurbishment initially announced in September 2021. Work started this summer with the unit cleared ready for a refit.

Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group, which operates the Di Maggio’s, Café Andaluz and Amarone restaurant chains and is owned and run by Mario Gizzi and Tony Conetta, bought Glasgow’s two Paesano restaurants and Sugo on Mitchell Street in June with plans to expand both brands.

Paesano

Paesano, which quickly established a following for Neapolitan pizza, was opened on Miller Street in 2015 and Great Western Road on 2017 by restaurateur Paul Stevenson. Sugo Pasta arrived on Mitchell Street in 2019, proving to be another success, serving 12,000 diners a week. On purchasing the restaurants, Mario Gizzi said: “In our discussions with Paul, it quickly became clear that we shared a clear vision of bringing the Paesano and Sugo experience to more locations.

“We have shown repeatedly that we have the ability to take exciting restaurant concepts and expand them in a planned and successful manner, and it is going to be really exciting to do the same for Paesano and Sugo. They are brilliant brands - everything from the signage to the interiors, and particularly the food, is absolutely perfect.”

Tony Conetta said: “We have watched with admiration how Paul has built the restaurants into powerhouse brands in a hugely competitive market and are really pleased that he will remain on board as a consultant as we develop our plans to roll out Paesano and Sugo more widely.”

Four restaurant owners and chefs have spoken to me this month about Paesano opening in the unit at 1038-1040 Pollokshaws Road later this year, which would be good news for the pizza scene in Shawlands. Di Maggio’s Group had no comment at this time when approached directly and through their public relations representative.

The revamp in Shawlands comes after Di Maggio’s in East Kilbride had a £1 million makeover earlier this year which included the addition of a churros and ice cream bar. The project was introduced as the first step in a refresh of the brand as it approached its 40th anniversary.

Tony Conetta, co-owner of DRG and son of Di Maggio’s co-founder Joe Conetta, said in March: “This is a really big moment for Di Maggio’s and Di Maggio’s East Kilbride. It’s the first major overhaul in the restaurant’s history, and we’ve poured a huge amount of planning and preparation into it.

“It’s also the perfect location to launch our Churrissimo brand. As a trusted neighbourhood restaurant, it’s a safe space to drop teens to meet up for ice cream with friends. With our kids play areas, we also see families travelling for a day out of fresh pizza or pasta, and then enjoy a cone, gelato, or churro afterwards. It’s a dining destination in the making.”

He added: “We can’t wait to lift the curtain on this next exciting chapter for Di Maggio’s East Kilbride. When my dad Joe first opened the restaurant in East Kilbride almost 30 years ago, he knew the town was perfect – and it's now part of the fabric of the community. I’m so proud to see it continue to thrive.”