Dine out for under a tenner at Platform and dedicated sport zone for Six Nations

Dine out for under a tenner this January and February as Platform announces its new lunchtime offering.

The popular city centre venue has also launched a dedicated sports zone with interactive games and a rugby fan zone ahead of the Six Nations.

The new Friday lunchtime offer runs from noon until 3:30pm and includes your choice of two small plates from their incredible menu and a choice of soft drink for only £9. Or if you want a cocktail, beer or wine, it’s £12.

For those who love a little friendly competition, Platform’s game zone is ready for action. Complete with shuffleboards, pool tables and foosball, challenge your friends this weekend for some interactive fun.

The countdown is also on for the Guinness Six Nations 2025. There’s no better place to watch the thrilling action in Glasgow as Platform reinstates its Sports Fanzone after the success of the Euros in the summer, bringing back its crowd-loving giant screens, starting on Friday, 31st January, at 8pm.

From unforgettable tries to edge-of-your-seat tackles, see it all on Platform's big screens, surrounded by the buzz of fellow rugby fans.Sing your heart out to Flower of Scotland, shout at the ref, and enjoy all the sporting action with a crisp, cold pint in hand. Fixtures are now live to book on Platform’s website.

Match schedule at Platform:

ROUND 1

Friday, 31st January: France v Wales - Stade de France, Paris - Kick-off: 8:15pm

Saturday, 1st February

Scotland v Italy - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Kick-off: 2:15pm

Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin - Kick-off: 4:45pm

ROUND 2

Saturday 8th February 2025:

Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - Kick-off: 2:15pm

England v France - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham - Kick-off: 4:45pm

Sunday 9th February 2025: Scotland v Ireland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Kick-off: 3:00pm

ROUND 3

Saturday 22nd February 2025:

Wales v Ireland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Kick-off: 2:15pm

England v Scotland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham - Kick-off: 4:45pm

Sunday 23rd February 2025:

Italy v France - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - Kick-off: 3:00pm

ROUND 4

Saturday 8th March 2025: Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin - Kick-off: 2:15pm

Scotland v Wales - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Kick-off: 4:45pm

Sunday 9th March 2025:

England v Italy - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham - Kick-off: 3:00pm

ROUND 5

Saturday 15th March 2025:

Italy v Ireland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome - Kick-off: 2:15pm

Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Kick-off: 4:45pm

France v Scotland - Stade de France, Paris - Kick-off: 8:00pm

Platform is open Friday and Saturdays in January, with walk-ins welcome for table bookings. Enjoy live acoustic performances from talented local buskers.