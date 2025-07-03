Naan roll anticipation as Dishoom to open in Glasgow city centre in August

Dishoom, the popular Indian restaurant group who already have a location in Edinburgh with a significant following, will open their first restaurant in Glasgow next month.

Dishoom, the popular Indian restaurant group, will open in Glasgow city centre in August. Work on the front of the restaurant is almost complete. The new addition to the local food seen will soon take its place at the ground floor location of the former stock exchange building on Nelson Mandela Place.

Dishoom is a wildly popular chain of restaurants inspired by Irani cafes that were popular in Mumbai in the 1960s. It first opened in London’s Covent Garden in 2010 and has grown from there. The menu combines elements of comfort food and street food. Their breakfast naan breads have a cult following.

If you already know all this, or have queued for a table at Dishoom in Edinburgh, then you will be excited to hear about plans for a new opening in Glasgow city centre.

Dishoom has agreed a 20-year lease and will occupy 7,000 sq ft across the ground and basement floors of the listed building that dates back to 1877. The new restaurant will open next month.

Bacon naan roll | DIshoom

Popular dishes on the Dishoom menu include grilled Murgh Malai, inspired by a Bombay cafe that has been open since 1942 - chicken thigh meat is steeped overnight in garlic, ginger, coriander stems and a little cream. Tandoori lamb chops lie overnight in raw papaya, yoghurt, seeds and spices before being blackened on the grill and finished with a chamak of lime, butter and masala.

Dishoom states: “Each Dishoom is a love letter to Bombay – its food and its culture, its many varied people, its rich history and its endless eccentricities. So many different voices from so many different places telling so many different stories joined together to become Bombay. It is a city of massive and juxtaposed extremes hemmed in tight by the ocean on three sides. And yet, past the crowds and between the layers of accumulated difference, there is magic. Hidden gems, lovely histories, the most delicious comfort food and countless stories to be told.”

Introducing the menu, the restaurant concept says: “Begin the day with breakfast, which might be a bacon naan roll, a laden-plate of akuri or a bowl of date and banana porridge. Then, lunch lightly on a paneer roomali roll or fancy aalads. Unfurl luxuriously into the afternoon with sips of chai. The evening brings smoky, melt-in-mouth grills, robust and spicy curries.

Jostling harmoniously with our beloved Dishoom favourites are plentiful delectable dishes. Come, savour pillowy makhmali paneer with tandoori chaat and Goan monkfish curry.”