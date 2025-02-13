Doctor Who star David Tennant spotted pouring pints at Glasgow city centre pub

The Scottish actor was spotted pouring pints at a popular city centre pub

One of Scotland’s best known actors has been spotted out and about in the city centre pouring pints.

Bathgate-born David Tennant posed for a picture behind the bar at Slouch on Bath Street in Glasgow city centre yesterday (Wednesday 12 August).

The 53-year-old actor is best known for portraying the tenth incarnation of the Doctor in the Sci-fi series Doctor Who and most recently appeared on our screens as Lord Tony Baddingham in the Disney+ series Rivals.

Posting a picture of David Tennant pulling pints at the bar, Slouch said: "One of Scotland’s finest pouring one of Scotland’s finest!

"What a treat?!"

Tennant will return to our screens later this year when he stars as Nick Davies in the British true-crime ITVX television series The Hack which details the News International phone hacking scandal. He will star alongside Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle as well as an ensemble cast featuring Steve Pemberton, Eve Myles, Dougray Scott, Lisa McGrillis and Adrian Lester.