Dog-friendly pubs in Glasgow: 28 of the best dog-friendly pubs around Glasgow for dog walkers in the city centre, west end, east end, and south side

Where can I drink at a pub in Glasgow with a dog? This question comes up often, let us share the very best dog-friendly pubs around Glasgow that accommodate dog walkers

Finding a pub in Glasgow that’ll accommodate your dog can be difficult at times - so we thought we’d make that task a little bit easier for you.

Thankfully, there are lots of cafes and bars around Glasgow that do welcome dogs – some even cater to them. Here are 10 of the best pubs that’ll let you bring a four-legged pal along to drink.

Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by with your furry pal. Expect a massive range of food and drinks with it only being a stone’s throw away from Glasgow Green for quick four-legged toilet breaks (Saint Luke's have human toilets though so don't worry about that).

1. Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox - 17 Bain Street

The Drake is a pretty upmarket gastropub that's welcoming to dogs.

2. The Drake - 1 Lynedoch Street

You can't get a much better pub in the West End for dog owners than Inn Deep - right by the River Kelvin, you can enjoy a pint with your dog both inside and outside the popular Kelvinbridge pub.

3. Inn Deep - 445 Great Western Road

You can literally walk from Glasgow Green straight into the West Brewery. It's fully dog friendly - although note that in the huge beer hall dogs are expected to be on leads and stay on the floor. There's also a great beer garden for when the warmer weather arrives.

4. WEST on the Green - 15 Binnie Place

