Dog-friendly pubs in Glasgow: 28 of the best pubs in Glasgow for a pint with your dog

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 10:58 BST

Where can I drink at a pub in Glasgow with a dog? This question comes up often, let us share the very best dog-friendly pubs around Glasgow that accommodate dog walkers

Finding a pub in Glasgow that’ll accommodate your dog can be difficult at times - so we thought we’d make that task a little bit easier for you.

Thankfully, there are lots of cafes and bars around Glasgow that do welcome dogs – some even cater to them. Here are 10 of the best pubs that’ll let you bring a four-legged pal along to drink.

Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by with your furry pal. Expect a massive range of food and drinks close to The Barras which is great for a walk with your dog after a pint.

1. Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox - 17 Bain Street

Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by with your furry pal. Expect a massive range of food and drinks close to The Barras which is great for a walk with your dog after a pint. | Supplied

The Drake is a pretty upmarket gastropub that's welcoming to dogs.

2. The Drake - 1 Lynedoch Street

The Drake is a pretty upmarket gastropub that's welcoming to dogs. | Family Restaurant of the Year

A dog friendly bar with a pub food menu near Glasgow Green to visit.

3. Whistler on the Green - 5 Greendyke St

A dog friendly bar with a pub food menu near Glasgow Green to visit. | Supplied

You can't get a much better pub in the West End for dog owners than Inn Deep - right by the River Kelvin, you can enjoy a pint with your dog both inside and outside the popular Kelvinbridge pub.

4. Inn Deep - 445 Great Western Road

You can't get a much better pub in the West End for dog owners than Inn Deep - right by the River Kelvin, you can enjoy a pint with your dog both inside and outside the popular Kelvinbridge pub. | Inn Deep

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPubsWest EndDog walkersDogsBars
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice