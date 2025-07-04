Dog-friendly pubs in Glasgow: 28 of the best pubs in Glasgow for a pint with your dog

Finding a pub in Glasgow that’ll accommodate your dog can be difficult at times - so we thought we’d make that task a little bit easier for you.
Thankfully, there are lots of cafes and bars around Glasgow that do welcome dogs – some even cater to them. Here are 10 of the best pubs that’ll let you bring a four-legged pal along to drink.
1. Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox - 17 Bain Street
Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by with your furry pal. Expect a massive range of food and drinks close to The Barras which is great for a walk with your dog after a pint. | Supplied
2. The Drake - 1 Lynedoch Street
The Drake is a pretty upmarket gastropub that's welcoming to dogs. | Family Restaurant of the Year
3. Whistler on the Green - 5 Greendyke St
A dog friendly bar with a pub food menu near Glasgow Green to visit. | Supplied
4. Inn Deep - 445 Great Western Road
You can't get a much better pub in the West End for dog owners than Inn Deep - right by the River Kelvin, you can enjoy a pint with your dog both inside and outside the popular Kelvinbridge pub. | Inn Deep
