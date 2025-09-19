After over three decades as one of Glasgow’s most notable pub and nightlife spots, Driftwood is officially reopening its doors on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, under exciting new ownership and management.

The new team intend to bring fresh energy to the venue whilst also paying homage to the original charm that made it a Glasgow institution.

Located in the heart of Sauchiehall Street, Driftwood has long been a favourite among students, locals, and visitors alike. Now the venue is set to return with a bold new vision featuring a mix of old favourites, new cocktails, DJs and a few more surprises. Whether you were a regular back in the day or have never stepped inside, the new Driftwood promises a warm welcome and good times for all.

Beloved for its legendary atmosphere and unbeatable drinks deals, customers can expect the return of old favourites like Venoms and Fishbowls, alongside an updated drinks line-up featuring new cocktails, shooter menu, Mexican tacos, tequila and finger food designed for sharing with friends.

Adding to the fun, Driftwood will host top DJs every Thursday through Saturday, serving up party classics to keep the dancefloor moving late into the night. As for midweek antics, the much-missed Driftwood Quiz will be back every Tuesday with DJ Nicola Walker returning to the mic and a £100 cash prize up for grabs every single week.

New General Manager, Kirsty McNeil said, “Driftwood has always been more than just a bar - it’s a rite of passage for students, locals and anyone looking for a great night out in Glasgow. We’re proud to bring it back with the perfect mix of tradition and new energy”

Driftwood’s relaunch promises to honour its legacy as a Glasgow institution while introducing a new chapter of affordable fun, great music, and unforgettable nights on Sauchiehall Street. This is more than a reopening. It’s a return to form for one of the city’s best-loved venues and a big moment for Sauchiehall Street.

Driftwood reopens Thursday, October 9th, 2025.