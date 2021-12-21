Drive-thru kebab restaurant could open in Glasgow’s East End

Kebabs could be sold from a drive-thru restaurant in the East End under new plans.

Drivers would be offered a “high quality and premium kebab experience” if the proposal is approved by Glasgow City Council.

The applicant, Abbas Mohammed, wants to open the venue on the site of a former car sales garage at 1220 to 1224 Tollcross Road.

He has submitted a planning bid which asks for permission to build a single storey building on vacant land opposite the Amulree Street junction.

The restaurant, which would be open seven days a week, would also have a sit-in dining space for 20 people and a pick-up area with nine car parking spaces.

There would be ordering and collection windows and it is proposed that cars would enter through the eastern access point and exit via the western side, creating a “clear flow of traffic”. Electric charging spaces and cycle parking would also be provided.

A statement submitted on behalf of Mr Mohammed adds: “The application proposals aim to create a new concept of drive-through offering a high quality and premium kebab experience, with significant investment planned by the applicant in branding and styling the business.

“As such, the design of the building itself aims to reflect this by providing a simple and modern aesthetic.”

Glasgow City Council is currently considering how to reduce the number of drive-thru in the city, following calls from Green councillors.

Earlier this year, the council agreed to produce a report on how measures to restrict the development of new drive-thru could be introduced in Glasgow.

At the time, Cllr Martha Wardrop, of the Green group, said planning restrictions could “see Glasgow lead the rest of the UK in curbing drive-through restaurants” and, in a motion backed by the council, she called for climate health warnings to be added to petrol and diesel pumps.