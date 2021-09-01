Drygate create zero waste beer and food menu for COP26

Drygate are joining other businesses in the Plate Up for Glasgow campaign, launching a zero-waste beer and new food menu using ingredients that would otherwise be discarded.

What’s happening? As Glasgow gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) later this year, Drygate and several other hospitality businesses are teaming up with Glasgow City Chamber of Commerce to reduce food waste.

What’s Plate Up for Glasgow? The Plate Up for Glasgow campaign has been created to highlight and reduce food waste, therefore reducing its negative environmental impact.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Zero Waste Scotland report: food waste costs the Scottish hospitality industry approximately £212 million annually. It’s also a larger contributor to climate change than plastics.

For a full list of participating venues, visit For a full list of participating venues, visit the Plate Up for Glasgow website.

What to expect from the COP26 menu at Drygate: From 12 October - 12 November, Drygate will be trialling new zero-waste food and drink offerings, including a set menu and beer that will be created using food that would otherwise be discarded. By working with suppliers, they will collect and use food unfit for sale to prevent wastage.

The beer – named Spare Parts – will be brewed using parts of fruit and vegetables that normally go unused, surplus bread, and this years small crop of Drygate’s home-grown hops. It will be available on-site at Drygate's bar and at selected partner venues involved in the Plate Up for Glasgow campaign.

Food waste at Drygate currently goes to a facility for anaerobic digestion and they are in the process of calculating and offsetting their carbon emissions.

How to get involved: Visit Drygate between 12 October - 12 November to sample the zero-waste menu and beer.

Matt Corden, managing director at Drygate said: “Producing meals and beer have traditionally contributed heavily to waste, but that doesn’t have to be the case. We’ve made huge strides in previous years to give spent grain from the brewing process, vegetable scraps, off-cuts, and other produce a second life.

“We’re eager to explore new sustainable practices, as we know there’s always room for improvement. We’re excited to have the opportunity to get creative and work on solutions that work for our guests, loyal beer fans, suppliers, and staff.

“At a time when so many are going without food, it’s even more important for us to recognise the privilege that we have and share what we can. For this reason, we’re also brewing a zero-waste beer, giving that to partner venues for free, and encouraging them to donate the profits to The Trussell Trust.

“It’s fantastic to be involved in a scheme with so many other Glasgow-based businesses; we’re delighted to be included with the likes of Eusebi's Deli & Restaurant, Ka Pao, SWG3, and other neighbours.”

Jake Walters, head chef at Drygate added: “The hospitality sector has had an incredibly challenging year and reducing food waste will help businesses to cut unnecessary outgoings.

“Our set menu will feature a rotating selection of dishes – based on what’s available to us. We’ll also be encouraging guests to take any leftovers with them to enjoy later, in compostable containers.