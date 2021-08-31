10 big gigs in Glasgow in September

September is a packed month for music fans in Glasgow.

KSI is among the big names playing in Glasgow in September. Pic: Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

Huge events including TRNSMT, Riverside Festival and Trancefest will be bringing live music to the city.

But it is not just festivals that are going ahead. With lockdown restrictions eased, big name performers are returning to Glasgow to play.

Here are just 10 of the biggest gigs in Glasgow in September.

Specials - Barrowland Ballroom - September 6

The Specials are bringing The Protest Tour to the iconic Barrowland Ballroom on September 6. The tour comes off the back of the release of their latest album, Protest Songs 1924-2012, which featured, as the name suggests, covers of 12 protest songs. Bad news for those hoping to get tickets, though - they are sold out.

Sam Fender - Barrowland Ballroom - September 7-8

The singer-songwriter has been enjoying a rapid rise. His 2019 debut album Hypersonic Missiles hit the top of the charts, bringing him awards and acclaim. His second album, Seventeen Going Under, is due in October. But for part of September, Sam Fender will be based in Glasgow. He has back-to-back gigs at the Barrowland Ballroom and then will take to the stage at TRNSMT.

Texas - Òran Mór - September 7

Texas come home on September 7, following the release of their latest album, Hi. The new tour - which takes them across the UK and Europe - will see them perform in Glasgow not once, but twice. For those might have missed out on tickets to see them at Òran Mór, do not worry - they are back in March at the SSE Hydro.

Biffy Clyro - Glasgow Green - September 9

Warming up Glasgow Green ahead of TRNSMT, Biffy Clyro will be taking to the stage just one night before the festival starts. Like many acts, the band had been forced to reschedule their 2020 tour, instead performing a livestream concert from the Barrowland Ballroom. Tickets are still available for this gig.

KSI - King Tut’s Wha Wha Hut - September 10

KSI, YouTuber turned boxer turned chart-topping musician, hits Glasgow in September with two gigs. As well as his big performance at TRNSMT, KSI will be doing an exclusive midnight show at the iconic King Tut’s Wha Wha Hut the night before. Unsurprisingly, tickets have sold out.

Billy Ocean - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - September 13

The legendary Billy Ocean will be performing at the beautiful Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on September 13, on the back of the release of his 11th studio album, One World. The R&B icon will be touring the UK and Europe over the next year. Some tickets are still available.

Rick Astley - SEC Armadillo - September 14

The ‘80s star was supposed to perform in Glasgow in May 2021, however, like most events, the gig had to be pushed back to September due to Covid.

Paloma Faith - SEC Armadillo - September 18

The singer, songwriter and actress is back in Glasgow in September, following the release of her latest album, Infinite Things.

Bring Me The Horizon - SSE Hydro - September 21

The Sheffield rock band are touring arenas around the world, and September brings them to Glasgow. Post Human: Survival Horror has seen the band hit new heights, reaching the top of the album charts for the second time. Some tickets are still available.

McFly - SSE Hydro - September 26