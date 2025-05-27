Long-standing Dumbarton Road in Partick restaurant listed for sale

The restaurant Roastits on Dumbarton Road has hit the market.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market a long-standing licensed restaurant in Partick.

This presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a licensed restaurant business located on Dumbarton Road. The business currently trades as a bistro with around 50 covers, a bar and fully equipped and spacious commercial kitchen. The basement also stretches the full width of the property allowing for plenty of storage.

The restaurant has recently been modernised and would suit a variety of different concepts, there is also no need for further capex providing a turn-key opportunity.

Roastit Bubbly Jocks

Tony Spence, Associate Director at Christie & Co who is managing the sale, said: “We are expecting high levels of interest on this opportunity and would encourage any interested parties to get in touch for further information.

“The property is available to rent due to our client owning another restaurant business which they have owned for over 20 years. This has in turn created an opportunity for the ingoing tenant to build on what has so far been a successful business.”

The property leasehold is on the market with an asking price of £35,000.