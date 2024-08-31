East Kilbride town centre bar to close after 17 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local independent bar has announced it is closing, blaming challenging trading conditions and lack of support for the hospitality industry from government.

The Exchange Bar Diner was a prominent venue in the embattled town centre which has seen a dramatic change in fortunes. Once considered a thriving retail location - Scotland’s largest undercover shopping centre - East Kilbride’s town centre has struggled with an exodus of tenants and increased competition from online shopping and other shopping locations. There are plans to radically alter the town centre in the years ahead, including demolition a third of the existing units to make way for a residential and mixed use development.

The Exchange made their announcement this evening, setting out the reasons behind their decision: “With sadness we announce the closing of our business. After 17 years of operating as The Exchange Bar Diner and over 30 years operating as a local independent in East Kilbride Town Centre we are forced to make this difficult decision to call last orders.Our last day of trading will be tomorrow, Sunday 1st September 2024.

“We are sure you will be aware of all the rumours and the gossip but we want to put the record straight.The hospitality industry has been in a constant downturn since and is still reeling from the pandemic, the lack of support in Scotland from the UK, Scottish and local Governments to our industry, the mess that is the EK shopping centre and its lack of direction (but don’t worry...they’ve installed new systems to make paying your parking easier!), the ever decreasing footfall and the fact that the country as a whole is heading for more austerity, have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our business.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their tireless effort and work. Many have been with us for most if not all of our journey. We are grateful for their loyalty and commitment to the company and our customers.

“We could not have achieved the successes we did without their hard work and dedication.We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to our Loyal customers for their trust and support over the years. We are proud to have served you with not only the best homemade steak pie in East Kilbride, but all of our amazing dishes, great drink selection and of course the fantastic free and live entertainment.

“Thank you for standing by a local and independently run business and not succumbing to the larger multi million pound nationals sending your money to London! All to save a few pennies!

“While we are deeply saddened and affected by this closure, we are so grateful for all the years of amazing memories, friendships and experiences we have gained throughout the years. We will cherish these as we move forward.”