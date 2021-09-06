Eighty Eight has opened sister restaurant Hooligan

What’s happening? Eighty Eight, a cosy west end restaurant that has earned rave reviews, has expanded with the opening of a brand new sister venue, Hooligan.
Where is Hooligan? The new restaurant is located on Lynedoch Street, above The Drake.
What to expect: The new venue will play homage to the natural wine scene as well as offering a small food menu.
Hooligan, which opened last week, has a menu of simple small dishes - creatively plated and crafted using the best seasonal Scottish produce.
What’s on the menu?
- Guindilla peppers
- Smoked almonds
- Gordal olives
- Sourdough & focaccia, roast garlic & thyme butter, evoo
- Selection of charcuterie, pickled walnuts, guindilla pepper
- Selection of IJ Mellis cheeses, burnt onion chutney, crackers
- Cumbrae & Lindisfarne oysters, fermented chilli juice, champagne shallots
- Sweetcorn fritter, cumin, garlic, red pepper
- Lamb tartare, sourdough toast, smoked lamb fat
- Aubergine, fermented tomato, sumac yoghurt, feta, crispy flatbread
- Kombu cured monkfish, grapes, mint, dashi
- Slow cooked egg, chorizo & morcilla terrine, bravas sauce, manchego
- King oyster mushroom, celeriac, mushroom jus, gremolata
- Hake, chicken butter, tempura samphire
- Bavette steak, hash brown, charred onion, beef fat bearnaise
- Syllabub, plums, elderflower, madeira cake
- Hazelnut & chocolate cremeux, dacquoise, salted caramel
In addition to a wide selection of wines and small-plates, the Hooligan menu also features a wide range of premium charcuterie designed for sharing and to accompany the venue’s wealth of wines.
How to book: head to their website.
Executive head chef, Craig MacLennan, said, “We are so excited to open our doors and to bring Glasgow diners something fresh and exciting. The menu is small but perfectly formed, packed with big flavours and great produce.”
Rhona Burton, general manager of Eighty Eight and Hooligan, added: “As we see consumers pushing for more natural products, the old way of making wine is making a come back and people are much more open to trying organic and biodynamic wines.
“The Hooligan wine shop will focus mainly on natural wines, and we look forward to welcoming both seasoned and new wine drinkers to try out our handpicked and evolving selection.”