Eighty Eight has opened sister restaurant Hooligan

Eighty Eight has opened a sister restaurant in the Park Circus area.

What’s happening? Eighty Eight, a cosy west end restaurant that has earned rave reviews, has expanded with the opening of a brand new sister venue, Hooligan.

Where is Hooligan? The new restaurant is located on Lynedoch Street, above The Drake.

What to expect: The new venue will play homage to the natural wine scene as well as offering a small food menu.

Hooligan, which opened last week, has a menu of simple small dishes - creatively plated and crafted using the best seasonal Scottish produce.

What’s on the menu?

Guindilla peppers

Smoked almonds

Gordal olives

Sourdough & focaccia, roast garlic & thyme butter, evoo

Selection of charcuterie, pickled walnuts, guindilla pepper

Selection of IJ Mellis cheeses, burnt onion chutney, crackers

Cumbrae & Lindisfarne oysters, fermented chilli juice, champagne shallots

Sweetcorn fritter, cumin, garlic, red pepper

Lamb tartare, sourdough toast, smoked lamb fat

Aubergine, fermented tomato, sumac yoghurt, feta, crispy flatbread

Kombu cured monkfish, grapes, mint, dashi

Slow cooked egg, chorizo & morcilla terrine, bravas sauce, manchego

King oyster mushroom, celeriac, mushroom jus, gremolata

Hake, chicken butter, tempura samphire

Bavette steak, hash brown, charred onion, beef fat bearnaise

Syllabub, plums, elderflower, madeira cake

Hazelnut & chocolate cremeux, dacquoise, salted caramel

In addition to a wide selection of wines and small-plates, the Hooligan menu also features a wide range of premium charcuterie designed for sharing and to accompany the venue’s wealth of wines.

How to book: head to their website.

Executive head chef, Craig MacLennan, said, “We are so excited to open our doors and to bring Glasgow diners something fresh and exciting. The menu is small but perfectly formed, packed with big flavours and great produce.”

Rhona Burton, general manager of Eighty Eight and Hooligan, added: “As we see consumers pushing for more natural products, the old way of making wine is making a come back and people are much more open to trying organic and biodynamic wines.