Location confirmed for Glasgow’s House of Gods hotel

The upmarket boutique hotel will open in Glasgow, after finding success in Edinburgh.

What’s happening? House of Gods is coming to Glasgow, as confirmed by owner Mike Baxter earlier this year. Opened in September 2019, House of Gods is a 22-room boutique hotel and cocktail bar just off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

What to expect: A mix of OTT interiors, lavish furnishings and hand-finished details will offer a wow-factor that’s usually only seen in high end abodes. In Edinburgh there’s 22 bedrooms that are based on Versailles and the Orient Express’ cabins.

They also recently opened their own restaurant and bar, the Casablanca Cocktail Club, which seats 50 covers and is open to non-residents.

Years spent working in London opened the eyes of brothers and owners, Ross and Mike Baxter, to a world of unapologetic luxury which was “dampened by industry exclusivity, financial barriers and blown up price points”.

Both felt that there was a real desire for something luxurious and unique but affordable, and after a move home to Edinburgh, House of Gods was born.

Where is the Glasgow House of Gods? Speaking to the Scotsman Mike said that now the Edinburgh restaurant and bar is up and running, they can concentrate on the Glasgow offering - an outpost in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

“That crowd will really get us”, said Mike. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We have that rock and roll thing and Glasgow is bigger and attracts more bands”.