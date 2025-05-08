Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish star was pictured enjoying a fish supper at the family restaurant.

Paolo Nutini has been spotted out and about in Paisley enjoying a fish supper with journalist and BBC broadcaster Billy Sloan.

The pair stopped by Castelvecchi on New Street for a fish supper which has been run by Nutini’s family for over 100 years.

It’s a time of change at the chippie as Alfredo Nutini is taking a step back from the fryer and retiring.

Taking to Instagram, Billy Sloan said: “Last night I was invited out for dinner by Paolo Nutini… but it was a dinner with a difference.

Billy Sloan | Instagram

“I was honoured to be served the final fish supper by the singer’s father Alfredo in Castelvecchi... the famous family chippie in Paisley.

“After 53 faithful years at his fish fryer he’s retiring and is finally taking a well earned rest to spend more time with his lovely wife, Linda.

“Castelvecchi takes its name from Alfredo’s Italian grandfather. It started as single story shop - with a thatched roof - in 1914 and has been run by the family for a staggering 111 years. But the place is not closing down. Alfredo is handing the chip basket over to a colleague and it will be business as usual.

“The old fashioned style chippie is brilliant. It’s no surprise that the beautiful interior has been used for several movies and TV dramas over the years. And what was on the menu? Paolo tucked into haddock ‘n’ chips... with a side of single hamburger and a dish of curry sauce for dipping. While I also demolished a haddock supper - plus a few pickled onions - with a deep fried black pudding chaser.

“Paolo looked like he hadn’t gained an ounce in weight... but I had to loosen my belt a wee notch. My plan to have a quick kebab on the way up the road was swiftly abandoned. I couldn’t even have eaten an After Eight mint. I was stuffed.

“The diet definitely starts tomorrow. My thanks to Paolo and the Nutini clan for a brilliant night. And it was great to be part of a wee bit of Paisley history. Check out Castelvecchi - at No.10 New Street - it’s dynamite. “

It’s not the first time that Nutini has been spotted out and about this year as he was pictured dining at The McMillan in Shawlands earlier this year.