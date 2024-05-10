The countdown to Euro 2024 is well and truly on with Scotland heading off to face other European countries in Germany next month.

If you aren’t fortunate enough to be heading off during the summer, you can enjoy dishes and drinks from some of the countries competing at the tournament right here in Glasgow.

We have complied a list that reflects Glasgow’s diverse food and drink scene meaning you can sample everything from tapas to Belgian beers.

Here are 11 bars, restaurants and cafes in Glasgow where you can indulge in the flavours of Euro 2024 in Glasgow.

1 . WEST - Germany WEST have established themselves as one of Glasgow's favourite beers. Their Scottish lagers and ales are created in accordance with Reinheitsgebot, the German Purity Law of 1516. A pint of WEST is a great pint to be sipping while watching the Euros this summer. 15 Binnie Pl, Glasgow G40 1AW.

2 . Ubiquitous Chip - Scotland Ubiquitous Chip have been showcasing Scottish food since they first opened their doors in the West End in 1971. 12 Ashton Ln, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ.

3 . Malaga Tapas - Spain Malaga Tapas is a family run restaurant which has three premises in and around Glasgow. You will be able to sample authentic Spanish dishes here and enjoy a cold pint of Madri which is a great spot to head to before or after watching a game. 213-215 St Andrews Rd, Glasgow G41 1PD.