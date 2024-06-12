Euro 2024: 6 of the best beer gardens in Glasgow to watch Scotland at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is nearly upon with Scotland kicking off the tournament against the hosts Germany in the opening match in Munich.
There are plenty of great pubs and fan zones showing the Scotland matches at Euro 2024, and although we can’t always guarantee the weather in Glasgow, we wanted to put together a list of places to head to when the sun is shining to catch the live action.
Here are some of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow for Euro 2024.
1. The Record Factory
The Record Factory will be showing all the Euros action live on all screens inside and in the garden this summer. The Scotland matches will be with full commentary as well as some of big fixtures. 17 Byres Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 5RD. | Supplied
2. Hootenanny
Join Hootenanny in their spacious beer garden for Scotland matches at Euro 2024. The pub at St Enoch has been a popular spot with Scotland fans for many years. 40 Howard St, Glasgow G1 4EE. | Supplied | Supplied
3. Clockwork Bar and Restaurant
The Clockwork Bar and Restaurant is another popular haunt for Scotland fans and they will be showing all of the matches involving Steve Clarke's side at Euro 2024 both indoors and in the beer garden. 1153-1155 Cathcart Rd, Mount Florida, Glasgow G42 9HB. | Supplied
4. The Old Schoolhouse
The Old Schoolhouse have plenty of screens both inside and out where you can catch all of the Euro 2024 action. Last remaining tables at The Old Schoolhouse are walk in only, first come first served. 287 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6NF. | Supplied
