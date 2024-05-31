Euros 2024: Everything you need to know about watching Scotland at Euro 2024 in Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
The countdown to Euro 2024 is well underway as Scotland are off to Germany for their second major tournament in only three years.
Steve Clarke will be hoping that his side can make history at this tournament by becoming the first ever Scottish side to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament
If you aren’t one of the lucky ones heading off to Germany this summer, then don’t worry as we have put together a Euro 2024 Scotland guide right here in Glasgow.
Who will Scotland play at Euro 2024?
Scotland will go up against Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich before matches against Switzerland and Hungary.
What are the best pubs and bars to watch Scotland at Euro 2024?
There are plenty of great bars and pubs where Scotland fans usually head to that will be showing all the games but below is some of our favourite picks
- Hootenanny
- The Horseshoe Bar
- Clockwork Bar and Restaurant
- The Old Schoolhouse
- Tennent’s
- Drouthy’s
- The Record Factory
- Times Square
- Bag O’ Nails
- Coopers
- The Grove
- The Ark
- Walkabout
- Grosvenor Cafe
- Oran Mor
- Innis & Gunn
Are there any fan zones taking place in and around Glasgow for Euro 2024?
Glasgow’s BAaD will host thousands of fans who will be able to enjoy all the games at Euro 2024. There will also be a fan zone set up at Hamilton Community Stadium.
Where can I watch Scotland play at the Euros 2024 / find fan zones in and around Glasgow?
- Merchant Square, Merchant City
- Barrowland Art and Design, East End
- Innis & Gunn, City Centre & Ashton Lane West End
- Gabriel’s, Paisley
- Braidwood Stadium, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire
- Hamilton Community Stadium, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire
- More venues to be announced - stay tuned for updates!
