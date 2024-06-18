Euro 2024: Popular Merchant City steakhouse opens new beer garden with huge screen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s premier steakhouse is welcoming the warm weather months and the season of football with their newly installed 65 inch HDTV screens in their sunlit Madri Terrace which has officially opened this weekend.

This outdoor area seats up to 100 people for al fresco dining or drinking while they soak up all the rays in the glorious suntrap. The terrace is complete with a canopy and heaters, BBQ and pool table meaning it is the go-to spot, regardless of Glasgow’s temperamental weather.

The Madri terrace is hoping to be one of the superior spots in Glasgow’s city centre to enjoy major sporting events, with a lively atmosphere and a stellar setting. Showing all EUROs matches on three giant screens, the Ingram Street beer garden is fully fit for fans of football and fantastic fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Madri team will be firing up the BBQ during match days, serving up a storm with Harissa Spiced Chicken and Steak Cheese Burgers, as well as indulgent fan favourites including street corn and beef short rib. Guests can also accompany their meal by tucking into the fresh salad bar, perfect for a warm summer day.

Supplied

Meat lovers will enjoy the quality Aberdeen Angus beef sourced from Highland-based craft butchers, Millers of Speyside. No doubt, the Madri Terrace’s most popular dish is bound to be the famous Garlic and Rosemary Marinated Flank Steak which is a crowd-pleasing combination in the adjacent restaurant, The Merchant Steakhouse.

From the bar, terrace tipples include the namesake Madri on draught, as well as a selection of wines and cocktails sure to get you into summery spirits. It wouldn’t be a beer garden without the classic fizz, spritz, and mojito cocktails.

Ryan Bowman, Director at Bow Hospitality said: “We’re excited to open The Madri Terrace. It offers something new for the city of Glasgow, with the most succulent steaks, and expertly crafted cocktails being offered in a beer garden, all while receiving the same customer service that The Merchant Steakhouse is famous for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad