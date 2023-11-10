Best Neighbourhood Restaurants: Everything you should eat and drink at Five March
We tried small plates and cocktails from the latest menu at Five March. You should too.
Every neighbourhood needs a restaurant that is both comfortable and creative, a space for long weekend lunches or midweek catch-ups. If you live near Kelvingrove Park then you have a dazzling array of options, led by Five March which is at the vanguard of modern Glasgow hospitality. It's a fun place to try new things, which is what we did recently, trying out the dishes and cocktails from their latest menu. Here's some reasons to visit this weekend.
Five March also have a festive menu available which you can find here.
Find them at 140 Elderslie Street, G3 7JR.