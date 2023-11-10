Register
Best Neighbourhood Restaurants: Everything you should eat and drink at Five March

We tried small plates and cocktails from the latest menu at Five March. You should too.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 10th Nov 2023, 07:32 GMT

Every neighbourhood needs a restaurant that is both comfortable and creative, a space for long weekend lunches or midweek catch-ups. If you live near Kelvingrove Park then you have a dazzling array of options, led by Five March which is at the vanguard of modern Glasgow hospitality. It's a fun place to try new things, which is what we did recently, trying out the dishes and cocktails from their latest menu. Here's some reasons to visit this weekend.

Five March also have a festive menu available which you can find here.

Find them at 140 Elderslie Street, G3 7JR.

Pisco, sake, pickled ginger, peach, soda. Deceptively simple, layered, crisp and refreshing.

Whipped creme fraiche, grapes, sourdough granola, paprika, endive. Use the endive to scoop up all the different textures and flavours. Fight off any attempts from your dining partners to claim a grape.

Anchovies, coriander, jalapeno, pickled shallot. Not something I would ordinarily try but the anchovies zinged with a sharp taste of the sea. Demolished thoughtfully.

Aubergine sambal, crispy leek, coriander. One of the reasons Five March is among the best places in the city for vegetarian and vegan plates is dishes like this.

