Exciting new Chinese buffet to open in Glasgow this weekend

Published 25th Aug 2025, 14:46 BST
The restaurant hopes to redefine the traditional buffet concept in Glasgow

A new buffet restaurant is getting set to open at a busy Glasgow retail park this weekend.

Hongkong Banquet will open their doors on Sunday 31 August on Allerdyce Court at Great Western Retail Park in Drumchapel.

There will be over 100 dishes to choose from at the new restaurant which “distinguishes itself with a contemporary and elegant ambiance, setting the stage for an extraordinary culinary journey.”

Taking to social media, Hongkong Banquet said: "Grand opening on August 31.

"Hongkong Banquet - all-you-can-eat authentic cuisine - feast without limits."

This is set to be an exciting addition to Great Western Retail Park which features The Range, Curry’s and other stores.

