The Malletsheugh in Newton Mearns brings together Scottish and Indian flavours in a neighbourhood restaurant. Now the Birk family are turning their attention to a new opening in East Kilbride.

The Birk family, who have owned and operated The Malletsheugh, an award-winning restaurant in bar in Newton Mearns, for the last two years have confirmed plans to open their second restaurant. The latest dining concept will be located at the former Carrigan’s site in East Kilbride. Before that, it was the New Farm pub, in a converted building within the grounds of Calderglen Country Park.

The announcement of their plans says: “The best Indian restaurant in Scotland is spreading its wings and launching a second hot dining spot with a brand new name – The Osprey. The Osprey sees them build on the reputation they have established for incredible food and service, promising to bring the same premium experience at remarkably reasonable prices.”

While there will be a similar commitment to local hospitality, the Birk family say the new restaurant won’t replicate The Malletsheugh exactly: “There’s a twist.”

Pav Birk, who leads the family firm, said: “This is a really exciting moment for us, getting the keys to our second restaurant – it feels special. We took a leap with The Malletsheugh, stretched ourselves and stepped in to the unknown with a lot of risk – it was a gamble but we knew the place and the concept were special.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see how the people in Mearns welcomed us and got behind us. We really feel part of the local community and that’s exactly what we hope to build again in East Kilbride.”

The family – mum Tina Kaur Birk and sons Pav, Aman, Bobby and Rohan – have a three generation heritage in Indian food, as first their grandfather then their father were chefs in Glasgow and at the family restaurant, Taj Mahal in Gourock, was a long-standing local favourite.

The Malletsheugh was a new chapter. The restaurant offers a double menu - bringing together Scottish and South Indian cuisine. You can expect deep-bodied curries and epic steak pies or fish and chips. You’ll also find an extensive vegan and children’s menu.

Pav Birk says: “Our family have incredible passion for hospitality, food and people. We love sharing our lives with our guests, who become our friends.

“Our grandfather was an amazingly talented chef but just as importantly had this incredible desire to look after people – and our parents, then my brothers and I, have all grown up with that ethos at the heart of everything.

“My grandfather set the tone for us with his love of Indian food and growing love of Scottish cuisine too.”

At The Osprey, Pav and Bobby are building on what they have created in Newton Mearns.

Bobby said: “We are bringing the best of the Malletsheugh to East Kilbride, but of course we didn’t want to just replicate the same formula exactly. Of course premium quality Indian food will be the heart and soul of the new restaurant too, and we will also offer Scottish food – but we have a fun idea to freshen things up.

“We’re very grateful for the love and support our family has had at The Malletsheugh and we are excited to get to know the people of East Kilbride and how we can help and support the local community.”

Mum Tina said: “This is a proud day and moment for our family. The boys’ grandfather was one of the first Indian chefs trained in Glasgow and their father followed in his footsteps, they’ve grown up with hospitality in their blood.

“So to see them now make a huge success of the first high-end family restaurant and move to launch a second is a thrill. It makes me very proud of them.”

Carrigans is now closed and the Birks are investing in transforming the building, inside and out, to bring their own family style to the new restaurant. The family say they are in contact with the former staff of Carrigan’s: “We are trying to do something new and exciting but of course we are very conscious that former Carrigan’s staff are in limbo at the moment. We intend to keep as many of them as possible employed at The Osprey. We want to help the community and add to it” Bobby says.

“The restaurant is now closed for extensive renovations but we are consulting with staff representatives and very much want them to be part of The Osprey when we launch.”

The Osprey, Strathaven Rd, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75 0QZ