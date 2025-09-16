The South Lanarkshire favourite is to close at the end of September in East Kilbride after the restaurant and bar was acquired by the family firm behind The Malletsheugh restaurant in Newton Mearns.

Family-run South Lanarkshire favourite Carrigan’s have announced the closure of their restaurant in East Kilbride. The independent eatery near Calderglen Country Park, which is a real local favourite, is to be sold to JS Properties (Scotland) Limited and will close at the end of September. Staff were regrettably told about the closure in person yesterday (Monday 16 September).

The new owners are the Birk Family, responsible for The Malletsheugh on Ayr Road in Newton Mearns, who bring three generations of hospitality experience. Their current restaurant offers a double menu - bringing together Scottish and South Indian cuisine and culture with curries, naans, steak pies or fish and chips.

Speaking to the Blantyre Telegraph, Carrigan’s director Barry Carrigan said: “This decision was not taken lightly as we were not actively seeking to sell. Our East Kilbride restaurant has been a huge success and a valued part of our business for many years. The dedication of our staff and loyalty of our customers have been central to that success and we are incredibly proud of what has been built here.”

“As a family, we have always worked with people at the heart of everything we do. My parents, who have given decades of commitment to growing our business, are approaching their 80’s.”

“With two other busy restaurants to manage, this change will help focus more closely on Blantyre and Hamilton. It has been an emotional and very difficult decision.”

“We are deeply grateful to every single member of our East Kilbride team for their hard work, professionalism and loyalty. Our hope is that the incoming owners will recognise their talent and offer many of them opportunities to continue in the venue. We will also do everything we can to support our staff through this transition.”

After Carrigan’s closes at the end of September in East Kilbride, JS Properties (Scotland) are set to begin an eight-week renovation on the building on Strathaven Road. JS Properties (Scotland) Limited currently operate the award-winning Malletsheguh in Newton Mearns.

It will be business as usual at the other Carrigan’s restaurants in Blantyre and Hamilton - including serving their popular steak pies.

Carrigan’s describe themselves as “a renowned, multi-award-winning restaurant, function suite, public bar, lounge and coffee house. We are independently family owned and run since 1979.”