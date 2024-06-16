Family-run pub in Bellshill featured in Trainspotting 2 is up for sale
A local pub in Bellshill is on the market for the first time since 1978. The function room featured in a scene for Trainspotting 2. Offers in the region of £325,000 are invited.
The Orb, a family-run pub has been listed by Smith and Clough Business Associates. The venue has a public bar, lounge and function room.
The agent added: “With its location in the town, parking and close to the railway station, it is very accessible and supported well by the surrounding area.
“Our clients are involved in the day to day running of the business with the assistance of five part time staff members.
“Accessed from the entrance vestibule via a staircase, the function room can accommodate 120 and is used for functions and Northern Soul nights.
“This large traditional room is not used to its full potential and offers scope to grow on the current function levels as our clients do not offer 18ths or 21sts.
“The room offers ample freestanding tables and chairs, large wooden dance floor and raised stage, ideal for bands.
“To the rear is a large bar servery with booth style seating surrounding part of the dancefloor.
“As a piece of movie trivia, the function room was used in the 2017 film, Trainspotting 2. There is also a kitchen space at the back which has not been used in years so would need to be checked/refurbished should any new owner wish to introduce food again.”
