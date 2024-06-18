Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Louisiana chicken spot Popeyes will open in Glasgow City Centre on Sauchiehall Street soon

Glaswegian chicken fans need wait no longer as the quick-service Louisiana food brand announces much-anticipated new restaurant opening in Sauchiehall Street this summer.

Following the successful launch of its first Scottish restaurant in Barrhead in 2023, the brand – famed for its Chicken Sandwich which ‘broke the internet’ – is bringing a second restaurant to the area, opening on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street soon, as signage appears on the unit today.

Forming part of the next stage of the Scottish expansion, Aberdeen saw its first Popeyes open on Union Street in Spring – with a further drive-thru venue to open in the Aberdeen in the coming months.

Barrhead’s opening in September 2023 set a new record for the brand, with avid fans queueing for the opening from 4.30pm the day before, eagerly waiting for 18.5 hours to pick-up a taste of New Orleans. In its opening week it consistently had queues of up to 2.5 hours long, making it the busiest Popeyes® opening globally.

2024 is set to be another big year for Popeyes as it continues its nationwide rollout with 30 new locations, including London Waterloo Station, Exeter and Aberdeen, throughout the year.

Chicken fans across Scotland will be able to experience Popeyes ‘shatter crunch’ for themselves once they get their hands on the menu, including the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich which contains its signature 12-hour marinated chicken, and original Louisiana biscuits and gravy.

Popeyes will also be serving its breakfast menu across the new Scottish restaurants including the Big Breakfast Roll (a sausage patty, egg, streaky bacon, and American cheese in a soft bun), a variety of sausage, bacon, egg and cheese muffins, Cajun hash browns, and its famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.

Signage has appeared on the city centre thoroughfare as the popular American fast food spot makes a move to the city centre | Contribution

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and following the huge success of Popeyes® Barrhead, we’re thrilled to be bringing the flavours of New Orleans to fans in Aberdeen and Glasgow city centre.

“Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes® globally, and we are confident that our new launches in Aberdeen and Glasgow will be just as popular.