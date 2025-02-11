Famous chefs spotted dining at Mother India's Cafe after 2025 Michelin Guide awards

Famous faces including chef Tom Kerridge were spotted dining at the top Glasgow Indian restaurant

A host of famous faces were spotted at Mother India’s Cafe after Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum hosted the 2025 Michelin Guide Ceremony.

The chefs spotted dining at the Indian restaurant on Argyle Street included Tom Kerridge, Sat Bains, Paul Ainsworth and Clare Smyth.

Taking to social media, Mother India’s Cafe shared a picture with the chefs and said: “Such an honour to serve some of the best chefs in the world... made my birthday.”

A total of 1,147 restaurants – including 220 Starred ones – are included in the selection, with Moor Hall leading the way as The Guide’s latest Three-Star restaurant. A further three restaurants have been newly awarded Two Michelin Stars and there are 22 new One-Star establishments. 36 new Bib Gourmands have also been awarded for restaurants offering good food at a great price. Finally, five new Green Stars have been given for outstanding commitment to a more sustainable approach to gastronomy.

The awards span across the UK and Ireland, with Edinburgh having had a particularly good year with two new Starred restaurants. There is cause for celebration in Cardiff, as the city earns its first Michelin Star, and Bristol, which has a new Star and three new Bib Gourmands. A range of cuisines are represented too, with the UK’s first-ever One-Star Greek restaurant, a Korean Star and the first plant-based restaurant to receive a Michelin Star.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, commented: “I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again. Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds. Moor Hall newly receiving Three Michelin Stars will rightly be headline news, but I am equally pleased to see a huge total of 22 new Stars join our family. Having 36 Bib Gourmands awarded this year is also a great sign for British and Irish hospitality – showing how hard restaurants are working to offer great value to diners. Finally, we must not forget our new Green Stars and their inspiring commitments, for they are role models of our industry.”