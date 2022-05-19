Festival Village in Merchant Square reopens for the summer

Popular outdoor drinking venue Festival Village has re-opened for the summer.

After the outdoor drinking spot was transformed into a cosy winter garden during the colder months, the hidden gem in Glasgow’s Candleriggs Square has reopened for the summer with a new menu, fresh look and all-new boozy slushies.

The huge beer garden in Glasgow city centre is a secret suntrap, decorated with quirky street art.

The venue also serves as a resting point along Glasgow’s famous mural trail, as it is set under one of Glasgow’s newest murals inspired by the landmark climate conference COP26, which the city hosted in November 2021.

The venue is dog-friendly and four-legged friends will be welcomed with a cold bowl of water and a treat.

The summer drinks menu includes refreshing pints of Tennent’s, as well as premium local spirits such as Scottish handcrafted Smugglers Spirits. Not to be missed are the delicious new boozy slushies - there’ll be a special new flavour every week.

There’s no need to worry about the weather taking a turn as all the seating is covered by clear Perspex roofs and surrounded by heaters.

Festival Village also offers wee nooks to explore, such as quirky tipi tents, which are enigmatically adorned with fairy lights and flowers. The tipis can be booked for special events.

The team at Festival Village: Merchant City have big plans for fun, family-friendly weekend events throughout the summer, hosted in the huge beer garden. Expect food, drinks, music and plenty of entertaining and amusing activities.

To keep up with events planned, follow Festival Village: Merchant City on Facebook or Instagram.

Festival Village: Merchant City is open 11am-10pm every day, and accepts walk-ins.