I had lunch in Finnieston's newest restaurant and I'm ready for a yakitori summer

Yakitori Shack is the new charcoal-fire cooking spot for skewers, snacks and drinks on Argyle Street.

There was a time, not that long ago, when new openings were arriving in Finnieston at a ferocious pace. This stretch of Argyle Street has mellowed into a more sustainable rhythm but its hospitality venues still naturally attract reinvention. Ramen Dayo which occupied a key spot across from the Ben Nevis, The Gannet and the Kelvingrove Cafe is now Yakitori Shack, which opened on Tuesday.

This concept was tested as a pop-up residency at Park Lane Market in 2022 with a menu that focuses on binchotan-grilled yakitori skewers, cooked at high temperatures over clean-burning charcoal; sides straight from the robata grill; some rice and noodle dishes; cocktails, beers and good tunes at night. It’s a winning combination that now has a home on one of the best streets in Glasgow for food and drink.

Our lunch today started with salted edamame to pick at while people-watching from our table at the front of the restaurant, speckled by midday sunshine. I ordered the tantan hispi cabbage with sesame and chilli tare, lying on a brown butter miso and dappled with crispy onion. I’m not sure exactly how to decouple the leaves from a cabbage with chopsticks but I make my best attempt.

After some prodding and cajouling, the leaves break free like nature’s version of thick flat noodles, with added crunch and some welcome seared char. This is great. The chilli adds a bit of a kick and, unexpectedly, this is our favourite dish of the day. I’d order it again, after watching some instructional videos on YouTube about how to approach eating it.

Back to munching edamame, sipping sake and listening to Japanese pop music before the skirt steak skewer arrives. Simple cooking that demonstrates what the charcoal grill brings to the equation. Then tsukune which is two glazed chicken meatballs made with preserved egg yolk.

For a more substantial meal there are five skewer plates, either chicken or vegetable based. Yakitori moriawase comes with thigh, thigh and leak, crispy skin, chicken meatball and chicken liver. Yasai moriawase is shiitake mushroom, eggplant, leak, zucchini and tenderstem broccoli.

This is a casual restaurant that fits into the izakaya style of food and drink - the Japanese word literally means stay-drink-place. A spot to settle in, get comfortable, stab at a hispi cabbage, order a procession of skewers, divide some peanut noodles, sip Suntory whisky or Roku gin cocktails, watch the sun go down in the early evening and stay as the tunes from local DJs ramp up. They have a late licence. Summer nights will be fun.

Yakitori Shack, 1126 Argyle Street, Finnieston, G3 8TD