New dining experience Trust by Modou to open in Finnieston

A new dining experience is set to open in Finnieston this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critically acclaimed chef Modou Diagne, known for his innovative approach and celebrated success at 111 by Nico, is set to open his second Glasgow restaurant this summer.

The new venture, aptly named TRUST by Modou, will open its doors in the vibrant Finnieston at 1132 Argyle Street this July, TRUST represents a confident evolution in Modou’s culinary journey — a concept rooted in creativity, spontaneity, and deep connection between kitchen and guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no set menu. Instead, diners will be treated to an ever-changing 5 course menu will be priced at £30pp - designed to encourage repeat visits.

Chef Modou Diagne said: “This is the restaurant I’ve always dreamed of. TRUST is about more than just great food — it’s about connection, surprise, and giving people a reason to come back not just for a dish, but for a feeling. I want people to walk through the door, let go of control, and simply enjoy what we've cooked and prepared for them in that moment."

Located in the West End it offers an intimate and atmospheric space designed to mirror the concept: warm, elegant, and stripped back to let the experience shine.

Modou, originally from Senegal, quickly climbed up the ranks from Kitchen Porter to Head Chef. His business and chef mentor Chef Nico Simeone - from Six by Nico fame - then offered him the opportunity to make his mark in the industry under his own restaurant brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modou spoke to GlasgowWorld in 2023, he said:“I came here, struggled for a year and then I met Nico in 2014. I applied for a job, they called me up and asked me to come in and start. It was a Friday, I just said ‘yeah I’ll come in as soon as I can’.

“I got a taxi up and started working straight away. I was working with them for a few months before Nico approached me and asked if I wanted to learn to cook and I said ‘yeah’. Since then, that’s where it all kicked off.”

His first restaurant 111 by Modou opened that year and began the next chapter in this inspiring and remarkable story of a 19 year old who came to Glasgow by himself with only £200 in his pocket to look for an opportunity in life.

With his second location in the city he calls home, TRUST by Modou will build on that legacy with a concept that is bold, personal, and completely original to the Glasgow dining scene.

TRUST by Modou will take the place of Pan Asian restaurant Extra Ordinary - which opened earlier this year.

TRUST by Modou will open early July 2025 at 1132 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD.