First Look: Inside South Lanarkshire's newest restaurant opening today in Hamilton

The group currently has restaurants in the Merchant City and Byres Road

Sofia by Santa Lucia, the highly anticipated new Italian restaurant in Hamilton, has announced its official opening with a week of celebratory offers for the local community.

Located in the heart of Hamilton, Sofia by Santa Lucia brings an authentic taste of Italy to South Lanarkshire, offering a menu inspired by traditional Italian cooking, warm hospitality, and a modern dining experience.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is extending two exclusive opening offers:

50% Off the Food Menu from Wednesday 28th August to Wednesday 4th September. Guests can enjoy half-price dining across the food menu throughout the first week of opening.

50 Free Meals for the first 50 customers on Friday 29th August from 11:30am.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Hamilton and to welcome the community to experience everything Sofia by Santa Lucia has to offer," said Head Chef Michele. "These opening offers are our way of celebrating with our first guests and saying thank you for the warm welcome we’ve already received."

Sofia by Santa Lucia aims to become a staple in Hamilton’s food scene, serving up fresh, high-quality Italian dishes in a stylish and inviting atmosphere. From wood-fired pizzas to classic pasta, the menu combines authentic flavours with a contemporary twist, making it the perfect spot for casual dining, celebrations, and everything in between.