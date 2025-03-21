Carefully curated by owners Alison and Steve Timoney to transport guests back to a forgotten bygone era, the designs reveal beautiful art-deco inspired interiors, creating a sense of glamour and sophistication not seen anywhere else in Scotland.

Sitting within 14 acres of pristine countryside just outside of Glasgow, the new development is an expansion of the charming and historic Crossbasket Castle.

The hotel opens after years of meticulous planning and brings an entirely unique concept to the luxury market. This includes an exceptional entertainment-led restaurant overseen by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux, where fine food and expertly crafted cocktails are served alongside electrifying live music.

First-look images show the art deco inspired international style, popular in the 1920s and 1930s, throughout the hotel and restaurant. The opulent fabrics selected enhance the sophisticated sleek aesthetic, while the rich earth tones of greens, oranges and browns captured in the bespoke soft furnishings complement the breathtaking natural surroundings, creating a true sense of escapism.

Inside Trocadero’s, guests will find mood lighting, candlelit tables and sumptuous plush seating, setting the stage for a romantic and intimate dining experience, reminiscent of the classic underground jazz clubs which inspired its concept.

Rich, brass tones, dark timber panelling and velvet drapes evoke the glamour of an era when speakeasies were both mysterious and indulgent. With tables carefully placed across two levels, the restaurant also boasts a dedicated stage, complete with highly sophisticated sound systems, where live performances will take place seven nights a week.

Alison Timoney, owner of Crossbasket Castle, said: “Our new hotel and restaurant have been meticulously designed to create a place of pure escapism. When guests walk through the door, we want them to leave their world behind and journey back in time to a place where indulgence, glamour and sophistication were truly celebrated.

“Every detail has been carefully considered, from the handcrafted furniture to the materials and fabric used throughout, to create a timeless escape which is both distinctive from the original castle, yet complements its historic charm.

“The full concept of Trocadero’s, from the playful pours behind the bar and the indulgent delights from the kitchen, to the energy of the double bass that fills the room with live entertainment, our restaurant has been designed to create a space where champagne flows and anything goes.

“Lighting plays an equally crucial role in setting the mood in Trocadero’s and we will subtly adjust the hue and brightness to enhance the theatrical storytelling of the music.

“We had a very clear vision to create something entirely unique for the luxury market in Scotland. The final venue is truly extraordinary. It is a place where elegant vintage interiors seamlessly blend with the spontaneity and energy of live entertainment.”

The new development also includes plans for a dedicated spa and two eco-lodges, which are due to open later in the year.

