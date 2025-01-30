The vibrant, all-day restaurant features a modern Asian design that draws inspiration from the likes of Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

The 25 cover restaurant located at 1132 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow offers the unparalleled allure of Asian decor. Extra_Ordinary's walls showcase modern Japanese illustrations infusing the space with artistic allure.

Asian-inspired interiors are enhanced throughout the venue while the minimalist interior design creates an open and uncluttered space for diners.

Under the direction of Australian Chef Tobias Fiegel, the intimate, casual dining restaurant offers an extraordinary mix of traditional Asian ingredients, with many components crafted from scratch and redefined through innovative recipes.

Offering thoughtfully prepared North East Asian elements, the menu includes snacks, small plates, Bao's and a regularly changing specials board as well as sides and desserts.

It’s not just delicious plates on the menu, Extra_Ordinary also offers a wide range of local and international beverages, including exquisite wines, sake, whiskey and cocktails, all with a story to tell.

Extra_Ordinary's dishes include:

Udon - X_O Mussels - Doughnuts, Chinese Pancake; Char Sui Pork - Dashi Cream; Okonomiyaki - Pork - Prawn - Japanese Mayo for small plates and Bao - Ebi-Katsu 'Prawn' - Coleslaw - Pickled Mooli; Bao - Pig's Head - Mustard - Pickled Cucumber; Bao - Black Bean Beef - Pickled Carrot - Yuzu Kosho; Bao - Miso Sweet Potato - Pickled Ginger and Mianbao - Maple Soy - Karaage in there Bao section. Desserts include Miso Butterscotch - Ricotta Hotcakes and Matcha White Chocolate Sponge - Ume Crème Fraîche Plum.

Extra_Ordinary's Chef Tobias Fiegel said;"Opening Extra_Ordinary is an incredibly exciting opportunity that enables me to combine my passion for various Asian cuisines and share them with the people of Glasgow. Essentially, this is the cuisine I like to prepare and eat, and I'm excited to have the chance to work with products and innovative techniques that I truly love in this setting.

“Our menu has been meticulously developed to provide an exceptional blend of traditional Asian foods, with many components made from scratch and reinvented using creative recipes."

Customers can look forward to enthusiastic staff, creative flavour infusions, and a reasonably priced menu that changes regularly. Walk-ins are welcome although pre-bookings are advised.

Deeply inspired by Asian cuisine and ingredients, Extra_Ordinary is open from (tomorrow) Friday 31st January 2025.

Follow across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook channels @xoglasgow Extra_Ordinary, 1132 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8TD and open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 4pm - 10pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm - 10pm.

