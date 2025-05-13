First Look: Seaside hotel near Glasgow launch new Scottish poetry themed restaurant

Scotland’s Brig o’ Doon House Hotel has today announced the official opening date of its new restaurant ‘Tales’, with reservations now live for its debut service on Friday, 30th May.

To shape the new menu, the hotel recently hosted a series of four Taste Sessions in its iconic ballroom, welcoming 80 food lovers to help influence the final dining experience. Following a public call-out that attracted thousands of responses from Ayr to Edinburgh, guests sampled conceptual dishes and drinks, offering feedback that will refine the opening menu.

Part of The RAD Hotel Group, which acquired the historic property in 2022, the restaurant’s name Tales draws inspiration from the rich storytelling heritage of Robert Burns, who famously penned some of his most iconic works nearby on the famous Brig bridge.

Taste Sessions were led and hosted by The RAD Hotel Group, group executive head chef Ian Ferguson and co-owner Vivien Kyle, giving guests a sneak peek at both the new Scottish menu and the newly extended dining space.

The restaurant is housed in a purpose-built wraparound extension with unspoiled sweeping views overlooking the River Doon. Doubling the restaurant’s capacity to 90 covers and showcasing spectacular views through floor-to-ceiling windows of the iconic local scenery below.

The romantic interiors have been personally curated by Vivien Kyle and will feature earthy tones, soft textures, and rich furnishings, alongside a hand-painted mural, bespoke art, and sculptural lighting. The space also includes cosy booths, an elegant private dining room, and an all-seasons outdoor terrace perfect for summer drinks and alfresco dining.

Speaking about the Taste Sessions, Group Executive Head Chef Ian Ferguson said: “Coming back to Brig o’ Doon after 25 years feels incredibly special, and to launch a restaurant like Tales here is a real honour. These Taste Sessions were a brilliant way to connect with our guests and the local community, and their feedback has helped shape a menu that celebrates the best of Scottish produce while telling a story with every dish.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors and share what we’ve created.”

Brig o’ Doon’s new restaurant, Tales officially opens to the public at 5pm on Friday, 30th May with bookings now live via https://brigodoonhouse.com/book-table/ Tales will operate seven days a week at Brig o’ Doon.

