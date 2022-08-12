Here are the top rated Greek restaurants in Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the warmer weather continuing around the UK, picking what to eat for a day out could be tough.

But you can never go wrong with Greek food, and Glasgow has some of the best options nearby.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you want traditional moussaka, gyros, or tzatziki, we’ve got you covered with some of the greatest places to dine based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Here are five of the greatest locations to eat Greek food that have received at least four out of five stars on the popular travel website.

What are the top rated Greek restaurants in Glasgow?

Where: Kelvin Way, Glasgow G3 7TA Scotland

Rating: 5 out of 5 (532 reviews)

One review said: “We had the halloumi gyro and it was fantastic! Service was amazingly speedy and the manager was really friendly - cracking jokes and checking how we were enjoying our food.

“When we were finished he even offered us lollipops! The food was of great value, too. Excellent experience - highly recommended!”