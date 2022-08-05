Here are the top rated Mexican restaurants in Glasgow

Mexican food is one of the most popular international cuisines in the world, from Enchiladas to Tostadas, there is something for everyone.

The focus on fresh flavours and delicious spices makes it a favourite with many.

The dishes cover breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course, dessert and most Mexican restaurants offer a great variety of them.

So, where are the best places to get Mexican food in Glasgow?

Here’s some of the top rated Mexican restaurants to get your fix this weekend.

What are the top rated Mexican restaurants in Glasgow?

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas is ranked as the top place to get Mexican food in Glasgow according to trusted review site Trip Advisor.

This Mexican restaurant is a chain with multiple locations across the UK, and the world.

Their central location is not far from the station and offers a wide-selection of food to tempt everyone alongside a varied cocktail menu.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,019 reviews on Tripadvisor.

They also do great offers for example, you can get 3 dishes for £18.75 and 5 dishes for £29.95.

Where: 16-20 West Nile Street, Glasgow G1 2PW Scotland Website: https://www.iguanas.co.uk/restaurants/glasgow/glasgow

Bibi’s

Bibi’s is about as authentic as it gets when it comes to Mexican food in Glasgow.

This independently owned cantina is a relaxed, affordable neighbourhood restaurant with an honest approach to fresh, healthy and hearty Mexican food.

They currently open Thursday to Sunday from 12pm, they open at 3pm on Thursdays.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 809 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Where: 599-601 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6HY Website: http://bibiscantina.co.uk/

Topolabamba

Topolabamba is a must visit for foodies in Glasgow. They offer a huge range of authentic Mexican food and have a great selection of cocktails and drinks on offer.

From their nibbles menu to their street food options there is bound to be something you will love on their menu.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 2,654 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Where: 89 St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5TF Website: https://www.topolabamba.com/glasgow

Barburrito

Since it was founded in 2005, Barburrito has been a huge success, and now operates 21 stores across the country. Could they set their sights on Pontefract or Castleford next?

For anyone looking for a quick fix of delicious Mexican food, Barburrito is a great place to stop.

Not only can you get a burrito and drink for £8.95, but they have a great range of sides and desserts.

This restaurant is incredibly central and located between the two main train stations for those coming from further afield.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 116 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Where: 138 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3BX Website: https://www.barburrito.co.uk/

Mezcal

This trendy restaurant offers a range of Mexican-inspired specialities and cocktails.

This restaurant worked exclusively with acclaimed Mexican chef Adriana Cavita to develop their menu which takes advantage of using fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 82 reviews on Tripadvisor.