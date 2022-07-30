A new hospitality venue is set to open on St Vincent Street.

A notice of a new venue’s licensing application has been put up in the city centre. This details the license hours applied for, and it looks to be for a new restaurant and bar called Flat Iron.

The business behind the new venue is 80Vin Ltd of which Marco Vittorio Lazzurri is director. Lazzurri is known of businesses Tabac and La Fiorentina. He’s also named company director for Ingram 158, which has been registered at the address of Hutchesons Hall - where Hutchesons Bar and Grill once was.