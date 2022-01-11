New business for former site of Hutchesons City Grill

Hutchesons City Grill sadly closed down last year.

What’s happening? A new business has been registered at Hutchesons Hall, the former site of Hutchesons City Grill which closed for good last summer.

Ingram 158 has been registered at the address of the listed building, with the company director named as Marco Lazzurri. Marco also owns Tabac and La Fiorentina.

What is Ingram 158? While we don’t have confirmation yet, we imagine given the building fixtures - which include a downstairs bar and lounge and upstairs restaurant and Marco’s experience - that it’ll continue to be run as a restaurant and bar. It is believed it could be an Italian restaurant. We’ll find out more as we get it so watch this space.

Shutterstock

What happened to Hutchesons City Grill? Owners James and Louise Rusk made the difficult decision to close the doors for good in 2021.