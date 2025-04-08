Back when we were wee it seemed like you couldn’t turn a corner in Glasgow without running into a food van, but they’re in short supply in 2025.

That’s why today we wanted to celebrate those food trucks you can still find in and around the city which are well worth visiting.

Whether they’re more upmarket street food or classic burger van scran - we’re shining a spotlight on the best of the best.

Spots like Dockyard Social have a bunch of pop-up food truck style restaurants, but we wanted to look at the static independent vans you can find around Glasgow and the surrounding area.

Whether you’re looking for a hot filled roll or a Greek gyro - take a look below at the very best food trucks you can find in and around Glasgow.

1 . Mactassos - Kelvin Way, West End A favourite amongst University of Glasgow students, Mactassos on Kelvin Way is a great spot to stop by after a trip to Kelvingrove Museum. You can get a huge range of gyros, which are pretty much the perfect street food to eat on the move. | Contributed

2 . Rons Quality Snax Rons Quality Snax here. Not too far from Glasgow, we'd be amiss to leave out the TikTok sensation and home of the Boston Bellybuster over in Kelvin Industrial Estate in East Kilbride. | Contributed

3 . Ho Lee Fook Less of a van more of a shipping container converted into a kitchen, but we're sticking it on this list still because it's so class. If you've not tried it yet, I'm disappointed in you, get yourself down there. Their Tonkatsu Pork Belly sandwich may be the best sandwich I've ever eaten. | Ho Lee Fook