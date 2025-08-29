The pair enjoyed a meal at the restaurant on Great Western Road ahead of Sunday’s derby at Ibrox.

A former Rangers striker and current Celtic star were spotted enjoying a meal at a Glasgow Italian favourite in the West End of the city.

Hoops goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was pictured alongside former Rangers forward Peter Løvenkrands at La Lanterna West End on Great Western Road.

Taking to social media, La Lanterna West End said: “An unforgettable night at La Lanterna West End!

“We had the honour of hosting football legends Kasper Schmeichel and Peter Løvenkrands.

“With the Old Firm happening this Sunday, it’s a reminder that even rivals can share a laugh and friendship off the pitch!”

The Danish pair aren’t the only famous faces to have been spotted dining at the restaurant as Sir Alex Ferguson, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Raskin have also been pictured here.