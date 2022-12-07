OpenTable has revealed its top 100 UK restaurants for 2022, and four are in Glasgow.

OpenTable, an online booking service and review platform, has released its annual list of UK diners’ top 100 restaurants. This list, which is based on more than 1.4 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners, showcases the wide variety of cuisines and dining locations across the UK.

Four Glasgow restaurants made the top 100, including Ardnamurchan, Bucks Bar, Number 16 Restaurant and Thundercat Pub & Diner.

For the second year running, London has more than 60% of the Top 100, including the renowned CORE by Clare Smith and J Sheekey. Edinburgh has the highest number of new entries on the list outside of London, compared to last year, with five restaurants, including Greenwoods, White Horse Oyster & Seafood Bar and Mamma Roma Ristorante.

OpenTable’s top 100 comes just in time for the festive season (1 November 2022 to 1 January 2023), as recent research shows over three quarters (78%) of Brits plan to spend the same amount of money or more on festive celebrations compared to last year, with an average total expected spend of £133.09. The online restaurant booking platform has also seen a 13% increase in seated diners in the UK, on average, across the month of November compared to the same time period in 2019.

Additionally, OpenTable’s How We Dine Now diner insights survey has revealed that nearly half (47%) of OpenTable users believe that the gift of a dining experience is better than a material possession, and over half (54%) said they’d like to celebrate this time of year with a festive set menu at a fancy restaurant.

Lucy Taylor, VP, EMEA, OpenTable commented: “OpenTable’s annual list of diners’ top 100 is back to celebrate another year of dining across the UK. The list highlights some of the most beloved restaurants and cuisines that our platform has to offer, as well as helping prospective diners discover new and interesting eateries, wherever they may be located.

“It's brilliant to see such a diverse array of restaurants up and down the country making the list. Our State of the Industry data indicates that people across the UK are keen to eat out, so whether they are looking for somewhere festive to dine or simply need a bit of inspiration, we hope there is something for everyone to enjoy.”